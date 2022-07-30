Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the super-welterweight clash, including TV and streaming details, expected ring walk time and undercard information:
When and where is Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida taking place?
The fight will take place this evening (Saturday, July 30) in Newcastle at the Vertu Motors Arena.
Who is fighting on the undercard of Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida?
Harlem Eubank v Eliot Chavez
Pat McCormack (also from Sunderland) v Dimitri Trenel
Hosea Stewart v Franklin Ignatius
Jordan Barker-Porter v TBA
Bec Connolly v TBA
Ben Marksby v Rustem Fatkhullin
Lisa Whiteside v Jasmine Nad
Steve Robinson v TBA
Kai Richmond v TBA
How can I watch and stream Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida?
The fight will be shown live on Channel 5 and can be watched for free on your TV as long as you own a TV licence. Channel 5 will also be streaming the main event on their website, which you can find here.
What time is the ring walk for Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida likely to be?
The two fighters are set to take to the ring around 11pm although this is often subject to change.
What has Josh Kelly said about the fight?
“The best version of me beats the best version of him, so I just have to turn up. It’s a WBO international title I’m fighting for and it gets you into the top 15, it gets you straight into them rankings.
“Once you start fighting amongst that then the belts start to appear in your sights. I believe I can push myself to the top and get myself into a mandatory position to get a shot at that world title.
“I’m mixing with the world's best all the time in sparring, and I’m sharing the ring with all the top guys, and I can hold my own with everyone. I know where I’m at in the gym,