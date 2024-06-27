Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland fan is set to fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubious at Wembley

Josh Kelly’s next fight has been revealed with the Sunderland boxer set to fight on former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s undercard.

Kelly is set to face Liam. Smith at Wembley Stadium on September 21 in a middleweight battle at Wembley Stadium as Joshua faces fellow Brit Daniel Dubious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Firstly, I want to His Excellency, Riyadh Season and Spencer Brown, a big thank-you,” Kelly said, "I'm a big 154 fighter so 160 will suit me. I have nothing but respect for Liam, he has had a great career, he put Liverpool on the map - him and his brothers - and there is no bad blood between us, it's just business Stylistically it's one of the best match-ups on the card." Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, added: "Yet again, the Riyadh Season, the global takeover, delivers. We've just got our breath back from the Undisputed clash and 5 vs 5, and now this, a historic card, the best card ever in Britain.

"The main event is absolutely gigantic, but Kelly vs Smith, could steal the show. Yes, it is the right time to fight Liam, at the right weight. People who are around the scene, know of Josh Kelly's potential and this is his time to shine, in front of 90,000 people at an iconic venue. But it's not about this being the right time to fight Liam, it's Josh's time. Adam Booth has done a fantastic job, this man is on fire. I believe this fight will steak the show."

Kelly’s opponent Smith said: "This is a great fight on a huge card. It's a fight that not many people thought about but now it's announced, they can see it's an interesting fight. My focus is on Josh Kelly; I am massively confident of winning. Josh and Adam probably feel like they are getting me at right time. Fighters have made that mistake before, and they are doing the same thing.