Jordan Pickford wants to attend next month's derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Pickford, born in Washington, began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a deal potentially worth a whopping £30million.

"The fixtures have fell into place so hopefully, I can go and show my support," Pickford told BeIN Sports about the Wear-Tyne derby. "Personally, I don't think in the country that there's a bigger derby. I think it is on par with Celtic-Rangers.