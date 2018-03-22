Jordan Pickford reveals England dream ahead of Russia World Cup with ex-Sunderland ace to start Holland friendly

Ex-Sunderland ace Jordan Pickford will start in goal for England in Friday's friendly against Holland in Amsterdam.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed the news at his pre-match press conference.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview with the Echo, Pickford revealed he was doing everything possible to achieve his dream of becoming England No.1.

The Sunderland academy product is one of four goalkeepers in Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Holland and Italy ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Pickford, who moved to Everton in a deal worth up to £30million last summer, has his eyes firmly fixed on becoming England’s No.1.

Speaking exclusively to the Echo, Pickford said: "All I can do is keep putting in the hard work and putting in performances each week and in each game.

"That starts on the training ground and in the gym and also the nutritional side of the game, to give myself the best opportunity to became the best I can be.

"Hopefully that will help me to become England’s No.1.

"That’s what I want to be, I would be lying if I said I didn’t want it.

"Hopefully I can get on the plane – that’s the first aim – and then go from there."