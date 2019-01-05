Jonny Williams looking forward to reunion with 'lovely club' Sunderland

Jonny Williams says he is 'looking forward' to his reunion with Sunderland on Saturday.

The talented midfielder joined Charlton Athletic on Friday and goes straight into the matchday squad.

Despite struggling with injury, Williams says Sunderland is a 'lovely club' with 'lovely people'.

"As much as I could, I enjoyed my time there and made some really good friends," Williams said.

"Lovely people and a lovely club, so what better way to start my time here than to play against my old team Sunderland? I’m really looking forward to it.”

The 25-year-old says he is hoping to help Lee Boywyer and his side get the Addicks 'back where they belong'.

“I came to the game the other day and I thought the boys did really well," he said.

"They are a good talented bunch of players. I’m hopeful to add to that and I’m excited to work with them and hopefully get the club back in the Championship, which is the main aim.

“I thought it [The Valley] was brilliant. I thought the atmosphere was really good. You can tell they deserve to be in the Championship.

"It’s a Premier League team at the end of the day that shouldn’t be in this league and I need to do my best on the pitch to hopefully get the club back to where it belongs.”