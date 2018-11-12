Jon McLaughlin to stay with Sunderland as former Black Cat replaced by Celtic team-mate

Jon McLaughlin will remain on Wearside this week, despite an injury to former Black Cat Craig Gordon.

Gordon has been replaced in the Scotland squad by his Celtic team-mate Scott Bain, who kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Livingston on Sunday.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross had agreed with Alex McLeish that McLaughlin would be withdrawn from the squad, given that he was third choice behind Gordon and Allan McGregor.

McLaughlin looks to set be replaced by Robbin Ruiter in the Checkatrade Trophy at Morecambe on Tuesday night, but Ross is keen for him to be available when Wycombe visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Ross made just one change for the 2-1 win at Port Vale, with Jerome Sinclair replacing Josh Maja up front.

The likes of Bryan Oviedo and Max Power are short of match fitness and so the final group game will be an opportunity to rotate.

Luke O’Nien will also be pushing for a start after impressing from the bench in recent weeks.

Alim Ozturk and Glenn Loovens are two others who look set to get an opportunity to impress.

“We’ll make a lot of changes for Tuesday,” Ross said.

“It was 5pm on Sunday when we were leaving Port Vale, so it’s obviously not long until we play again.

“We’ve only had one day to prepare for the Morecambe game, so within the rules of the competition, we’ll make significant changes to the team.”