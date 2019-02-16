John Marquis opens up on Sunderland's deadline day bids and the possibility of a summer switch

John Marquis had no complaints about a deadline day move to Sunderland being blocked - but hinted that he could reassess his future in the summer.

The Doncaster Rovers striker was one of a number of players linked with the Black Cats on deadline day, with bids thought to have been submitted for the 26-year-old as Sunderland sought attacking reinforcements.

John Marquis has spoken out on interest from Sunderland

But while speculation surrounded the 22-goal man throughout deadline day, he had a far more relaxed day than worried Rovers supporters.

And there were no qualms from the former Millwall frontman when he was told that a deadline day move to the Stadium of Light wouldn't be materialising.

"I was just sat at home, watching tele, I popped to Asda, that was it really," he joked.

"All jokes aside, I knew what was happening.

"After training I sat down with the manager. It was pretty clear what the manager, Gavin Baldwin [chief executive] and the club's stance was - I wasn't going anywhere.

"That was fine and that was it."

Marquis' fine form means that Sunderland weren't the only side expressing an interest during the winter trading period.

Championship outfit Rotherham United were also thought to be keen on a move and - should the striker continue his goalscoring exploits - then interest may heighten once again in the summer.

And Marquis has hinted that a summer move could be a possibility, given that circumstances may change in South Yorkshire over the next few months.

"The summer is a different time, things may change," he admitted, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.

"The club's view on it may be different then. My contract will be going into my last year and the club's approach may be different.

"Depending on what league we're in could also make a difference.

"I've always said I want to play as high as possible, I want to challenge myself and I want to improve.

"I'm doing that at the minute at Doncaster.

"In the summer it may be a different story."