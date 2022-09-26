Joey Barton responds to Bristol Rovers fans booing after winless run in League One

The League One side’s wait for a win goes on as defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday was greeted with boos at the Memorial Stadium.

Former Newcastle United and England midfielder Barton guided Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two last season but his team has struggled so far this campaign.

Rovers are currently winless in eight in all competitions which lead to the final whistle being met with boos from sections of the supporters against Accrington Stanley.

Joey Barton, manager of Bristol Rovers.

Barton, however, remains confident that he is the man to turn around Bristol Rovers’ fortunes with the club currently sitting 21st in League One after 10 games played.

“For me, it’s going to turn,” Barton said. “It’s only a matter of time, but I’m not stupid. If we lose the next eight games and we’re sitting not winning a game in 15 or 16 in all competitions, then of course pressure would naturally come on the job and I’m cool with that.

“I can walk out of this club tomorrow with my head held high, knowing we’ve made a positive impact on the club in the time I’ve been here. At some point in the future, whether that’s 15 years or 15 minutes, that will happen where a manager will leave and somebody new will come in.

“But I don’t feel under pressure, weirdly, because myself and the owner and the fanbase and the players, we’ve been through this cycle before and I know I’ve got absolute support.

“I get the fans are frustrated. I actually thought they were shouting at the referee more than me, but I imagine there will be one or two voices trained on the manager because the tallest trees catch the most wind.