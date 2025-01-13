Sunderland have recently been boosted by the return of key midfielder Chris Rigg, who had been missing since the Blackburn Rovers game on Boxing Day after injuring his ankle at Ewook Park.
Head coach Régis Le Bris has also welcomed Salis Abdul Samed back. The midfielder signed for the Black Cats last summer but has not been fit since. The duo join new signing Enzo Le Fèe in helping to bolster Sunderland’s squad.
Despite not being a league game, fringe players Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette were not in the squad to face Stoke City in the FA Cup recently, nor was Joe Anderson. The trio appear firmly out of the head coach’s plans and will be allowed to leave in January should a decent offer arise.
Sunderland have also been linked with a host of incoming deals alongside Le Fée as the Black Cats look to push for promotion during the second half of the season.
With that in mind and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Le Bris’ starting XI and subs bench if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true:
