It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached, which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season.
However, Danns is yet to play for Sunderland after picking up an injury before making the loan move and Le Fee is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue in a massive blow to Black Cats head coach Régis Le Bris ahead of the Championship run-in.
Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall permanently...
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:
1. IN: Luis Malagon
Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country. As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. | Getty Images
2. Anthony Patterson
The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid
3. Simon Moore
Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid
4. IN: Joe Gomez
Reports have loosely linked the Liverpool central defender with a move to Sunderland this summer. | Getty Images
