It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces, while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season.

Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall permanently.

Unfortunately, it does not look like Danns will play for Sunderland following an injury to the Liverpool man. The Black Cats have also announced that Tommy Watson will be leaving to join Brighton & Hove Albion next summer when the window opens - but what other deals could we see?

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:

Anthony Patterson The interest in Anthony Patterson appears to have died down and at the time of wright, the goalkeeper looks set to stay on Wearside this summer.

Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer.

Matty Young The highly-rated stopper could be involved in Sunderland's first-team next season after loans with Darlington and Salford City,