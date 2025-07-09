The 19-year-old has thanked Sunderland and shared a heartfelt message after his season came to an end

Jobe Bellingham has posted a message to Sunderland fans following the end of his season – and his high-profile move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined the Black Cats from Birmingham City last summer, shared a story on Instagram that read: “24/25 finished. Two great clubs, One unforgettable season,” accompanied by an image of him standing over the ball at Wembley during Sunderland’s Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United.

Bellingham, who has now officially signed for Dortmund in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £25million, was one of the breakout stars of Sunderland’s promotion campaign. His post comes as a subtle thank-you to Sunderlan for playing a key role in his development.

Bellingham made 43 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign, bagging seven goal contributions and becoming a central figure in the club’s young, energetic midfield. His powerful running, composure in possession and ability to arrive in the box at key moments made him a crucial part of the side that earned promotion through the play-offs. He was also praised for his maturity and attitude off the pitch, with senior players and staff regularly pointing to his work ethic and willingness to learn as key reasons for his rise.

His move to Dortmund sees him follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who also left Birmingham City as a teenager to join the German giants before going on to become one of the best midfielders in world football. The Bundesliga club have made no secret of their long-standing interest in Jobe and have integrated him into the first-team picture quickly.

For Sunderland, Bellingham’s departure represented both a loss and a major financial boost. The fee, which includes performance-related add-ons, was the highest in the club’s modern history and provided further resources ahead of their return to the Premier League, allowing the club to sign Habib Diarra for £30million.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking at the time of Bellingham’s departure for Dortmund, Speakman said: “I had no doubts that Jobe would develop with us at Sunderland. He has an unrelenting commitment to improvement that only the very best possess, and his progression is clear for all to see. Less obvious are the sacrifices and the challenges along the way, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s conducted himself and embraced the club, the community, and our supporters.

“He’s lived and breathed Sunderland every step of the way. For our club, it’s another representation of the strength of our strategy and what’s possible. Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact. He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe’s quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey.”