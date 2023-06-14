Sunderland have confirmed their second transfer of the summer window, with Jobe Bellingham completing his long-awaited move from Birmingham City.

Bellingham has officially become a Sunderland player just hours after his older brother Jude completed his move to Real Madrid.

The Black Cats have signed Bellingham for an undisclosed fee after a lengthy pursuit of the midfielder, who retains close ties with many members of the Sunderland hierarchy who helped oversee the brothers' rapid rise at St Andrews. Bellingham watched the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi final against Luton Town as a deal neared, and has completed the move after featuring for England U18s over the international break, where he played alongside Black Cats youngster Zak Johnson.

Bellingham made 26 appearances for Birmingham, including making his full debut against Sunderland last year.

Bellingham said Sunderland's willingness to give young players an opportunity was the key factor in his move: "I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started.

"The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect Club for me to continue my development. I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

