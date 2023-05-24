Sunderland-linked Jobe Bellingham has removed Birmingham City from his Instagram bio ahead of a potential move to the North East.

The Black Cats announced yesterday that they would not be taking up the option to sign ex-loanee Edouard Michut from PSG, suggesting other midfield irons in the fire.

Indeed, Sunderland are thought to making progress on their ambitious bid to bring Birmingham City youngster Bellingham to the club during the summer window.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

His attendance against Lutin Town is understood to have been a reflection of the progress being made on the deal, with Wearside increasingly seen as an attractive destination for young players in need of regular game time.

Recent reports have stated that the two clubs are now in agreement on a fee in the region of £3million, and that the deal should progress over the next fortnight with Bellingham now having removed Birmingham City from his Instagram bio ahead of the move to Wearside.

