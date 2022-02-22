Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Alex Neil send 'love and support' to Sunderland supporter after medical emergency

Play was initially paused in the third minute when officials were made aware of an issue in the West Stand, with the players taken down the tunnel nine minutes later.

Treatment continued for around 40 minutes, with supporters in the surrounding area moving to the concourse in order to allow the emergency services the opportunity to move the supporter affected safely.

The supporter was carried out of the ground for further treatment, with the Stadium of Light rising to their feet and applauding in support.

Sunderland players return to the pitch after a long delay due to a medical emergency

The players then returned to the field, with the game resuming after a ten-minute warm up for the players.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson put Burton Albion ahead midway through the second half, before Ross Stewart’s last-minute header earned a point for the Black Cats.

Floyd Hasselbaink said: “I hope that he [the supporter] recovers really well.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family.

“At that moment, I’d have rather we postponed the game and come back another day, than wait this long.

“The person is more important than the game.

“I know there are regulations but the person and their fan is the most important thing.

“Once again we would like to send our love and support to them.”

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil said: “Our thoughts are with the lad and his family.

“There’s nothing worse than when something to happens one of your own, and you feel helpless.

“I don’t know what the outcome of it is but our thoughts are with him and his family.”

