Sunderland first-team player Jewison Bennette starred as Sunderland under-21 scored five comeback goals against Manchester United to draw 5-5.

The Costa Rica International came off the bench for Tony Mowbray's senior side against Southampton in the Championship on Saturday and set up Chris Rigg's fifth with a stunning cross.

24 hours later, the winger was in Graeme Murty's team to face their Manchester United counterparts on Wearside.

Former Sunderland youth team players Shola Shortetire and Joe Hugill both netted a brace alongside a goal from Omari Forson, which put the visitors 5-0 up.

However, Sunderland fought back with a long-range effort from first team player Niall Huggins, which fell straight to the feet of Max Thompson who slotted home. Harrison Jones and Michael Spellman then added two more for the Black Cats.

With the score at 5-3, Tom Chiabi fired home to reduce the deficit to one goal. With the last kick of the game, Bennette picked up the ball on the right side and cut in on his left foot to fire home a memorable equaliser and cap a fantastic weekend for the attacker.

The result leaves Sunderland under-21s in 13th position in the new 26-team Premier League 2 competition heading into the international break next week with five points from four fixtures played so far.

The Black Cats are next in action against Derby County on the 15th of September at home.

Sunderland starting XI: Bishop, Huggins, Seelt (Crompton 45), Johnson, Taylor, Burke, Chiabi, Jones, Spellman, Bennette, Gardiner.