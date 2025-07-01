Ex-Spurs man weighs in on Sunderland link as striker becomes free agent after Everton exit

Former England international Jermaine Jenas has weighed in on the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, suggesting that newly promoted Sunderland could be a smart landing spot for the 28-year-old striker.

Speaking live on talkSPORT on 30 June, Jenas discussed potential destinations for Calvert-Lewin, whose contract with Everton officially expired this summer. The centre-forward is now a free agent after eight years at Goodison Park.

Jenas floated the Black Cats as a logical option if the financial package was right: “If Sunderland coming into the league went, ‘Look Dominic Calvert-Lewin, we’re going to double your wages to keep us in the league,’ then of course he would go and do that and it would be beneficial to Sunderland. But you’ve already been at Everton for so long, I don’t see him improving on that particular team in terms of where they are in the league.”

Calvert-Lewin made 38 appearances across all competitions two seasons ago, scoring eight goals for Sean Dyche’s side as they once again secured Premier League survival amid financial turmoil and points deductions. Now unattached, Calvert-Lewin has been linked with multiple clubs, and Sunderland are believed to be in the market for a centre-forward to complement their youthful attacking options such as Romaine Mundle, Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats have already flexed their financial muscle this summer with the £30million capture of Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and the free transfer arrival of Reinildo from Atlético Madrid. A marquee addition up top could complete a balanced summer of recruitment, and Calvert-Lewin’s experience and physicality would fill a key profile gap in the squad, though there are questions over his injury record.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has shown a willingness to mix youth and experience, previously signing Danny Batth, Corry Evans, and Alex Pritchard during the club’s Championship rebuild on free transfers. That philosophy may now be extended to Premier League level as Sunderland aim to compete without abandoning their development-first model.

Calvert-Lewin, who turned 28 in March, is currently a free agent following the end of his long-term contract at Everton. He scored 62 goals in 239 games for the Toffees and earned 11 England caps, making his international debut in 2020.

Despite persistent injury issues in recent seasons, Calvert-Lewin remains one of the most experienced and athletic strikers available on the market. Whether Sunderland move to open formal talks remains to be seen, but with Premier League status secured and the budget to compete, the possibility can't be ruled out. However, amid injury problems last season, the former Sheffield United man scored just three goals in 26 appearances for Everton under David Moyes in the Premier League. Calvert-Lewin’s best season for Everton arrived in 2020-21, when he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances for the Toffees.

