The former Sunderland man was in attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats moved past Coventry City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe has hailed Sunderland’s trip to Wembley as a “special” moment for the club’s players and fans, as the Black Cats prepare to take on Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

Régis Le Bris’ youthful squad booked their place at the national stadium after seeing off Coventry City in the semi-finals, with several players like Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle, Wilson Isidor, and Eliezer Mayenda set to experience Wembley for the first time in their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defoe, who famously wore the red and white shirt in the Premier League, knows all too well what moments like this mean to Sunderland, given his prolific record against North East rivals Newcastle United. The former Tottenham and Portsmouth striker says it’s an invaluable opportunity for Sunderland’s rising stars, having been present at the Stadium of Light when the Black Cats moved past Coventry City to reach the final.

“What an experience for these young players,” Defoe told Sunderland’s in-house media after the semi-final win over two legs against Coventry City. “To get over the line, go to Wembley and do it there, it’s been a long time coming. To have that experience is something so special.”

Sunderland will head to Wembley with promotion to the Premier League on the line, aiming to end an eight-year top-flight exile and cap off a remarkable campaign under new head coach Le Bris. The Black Cats’ last visit to the national stadium came in 2022 when they sealed promotion from League One with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment