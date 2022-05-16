Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old retired from football in March after making an emotional return to Wearside to rejoin the Black Cats.

Defoe has been looking to go into coaching after taking on a player/coach role at Rangers at the start of this season.

And, as reported by The Evening Standard’s football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick, Defoe has held talks with Spurs about coaching in the academy.

Sky Sports pundit on League One play-off final

Back at Sunderland, the Black Cats are preparing for this week’s League One play-off final against Wycombe at Wembley.

While Alex Neil’s side will go into the match as favourites, Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe says Wycombe and manager Gareth Ainsworth can’t be written off.

"Gareth is a master of getting the job done, getting the very best out of his players,"said Hinchcliffe while speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast.

"There's a collection of players there that maybe other clubs didn't want. He has that ability, not just for one season but for so many seasons to galvanise, to organise, to get them believing in each other to do whatever is necessary to get through and that's exactly what they did against MK Dons.

"I guarantee that he'll already know a lot about Sunderland already, Gareth, but he'll be working hard already to find a way to nullify their most dangerous players after watching them in the Sheffield Wednesday games. That is not a forgone conclusion that final for Sunderland.”

O’Nien on Wembley return

Finally, Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien says winning at Wembley last season will help his side in the play-off final.

The Black Cats beat Tranmere 1-0 at the national stadium to win the Papa John’s Trophy last year, though the match was played behind closed doors.

“I think the experience of being there last year and winning it will help,” O’Nien told Sunderland’s website. “We’ve been there, and we’ve done it.