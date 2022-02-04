Jermain Defoe in contention for emotional second debut as Sunderland's manager search continues

Defoe is in line for an emotional second debut at the Stadium of Light, with over 34,000 tickets sold as of Friday lunchtime, with the club donating £1 of every ticket sale to The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Fellow deadline-day arrival Jay Matete could also be in line to go into the matchday squad following his arrival from

Sunderland are understood not to have any new injury concerns, with Bailey Wright sidelined for another week with a calf problem.

The Black Cats have been surveying the free agent market for an additional defender after their bid to replace Tom Flanagan on deadline day fell short.

Sunderland will be led on Saturday afternoon by the interim management team of Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, with the search for Lee Johnson's replacement ongoing.

The club hierarchy, led by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, were holding talks with Roy Keane on Friday afternoon.

Both parties are interested in what would be a stunning return to management for Keane, who feels he has unfinished business on Wearside.

Keane is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers, and is known to have strong support within the club, where it is felt that he could offer significant leadership and presence through the pressure of the final months of the promotion push.

Sunderland have spoken to multiple other candidates over the last two days, however, including Grant McCann and Alex Neil.

The Times reported on Friday lunchtime that Sabri Lamouchi, the former Nottingham Forest boss, is also a contender.

