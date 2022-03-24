Jermain Defoe explains his decision not to finish the season with Sunderland after announcing retirement

The 39-year-old announced on Thursday morning that he would be seeing out the season with Sunderland, after making an emotional return to the club on deadline day in January.

Defoe made seven appearances in his second spell at the club, but says he was struggling

He also said he did not want to potentially block playing opportunities for other players.

Jermain Defoe has brought an early end to his second spell at Sunderland

Sunderland's striking options are now thin, though Nathan Broadhead is expected to return from a hamstring injury after the international break.

"I just believe it is the right time," Defoe told talkSPORT, when asked why he had decided not to stay on until the end of the campaign.

"From the outside, people will look in, might see the highlights and think, he still looks fit and sharp.

"But as you get older, it doesn't get easier.

"The more time goes on without really playing, it becomes more difficult. I didn't really want to block the pathway for a youngster coming through or a player coming back from injury.

"There are a lot of factors.

"Before I signed for Sunderland I went through about six to seven weeks when I hadn't trained at any real level and you try to get yourself up to speed, but games are running out, you're not playing, it's really difficult.

"A couple of times I've played, deep down you know you're a hard off, and in training.

"I just think it's the right time."

Defoe also released a statement through official Sunderland club channels, thanking Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for giving him the opportunity to play at the Stadium of Light again.

He went on to add that he fully expects the club will go on and achieve promotion this season under Alex Neil.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but after discussing it at length with those closest to me, I feel now is the right time to bow out,” Defoe said.

“I’ve experienced an incredible journey since making my debut at 16, meeting amazing people every step of the way, and it gives me immense pride to look back on the blessed career I’ve had.

"Returning to the Stadium of Light was truly special and playing in front of the Sunderland supporters one last time is something that I will cherish forever, so my gratitude is with Kyril and the many others that made it happen.

"I’ve seen first-hand that the club is rebuilding in the right ways and I’ve experienced a talented group of players improving every single day – there is so much potential within the squad and I firmly believe that Alex and the boys will go on to earn promotion this season.

"I look forward to supporting them from afar, as I look ahead to a new chapter on a different career path."

Defoe ends his Sunderland career with a total of 100 appearances across his two spells, with 37 goals.

