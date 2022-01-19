Jermain Defoe confirms stunning Sunderland return 'is an option' as he weighs up next steps

Defoe left Rangers last week in search of greater playing time before he weighs up his future in the summer.

The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT this morning and confirmed that he has a 'few options' on the table, and feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.

The striker confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe

"When I signed the Rangers contract in the summer, I stressed that I wanted to play in front of fans," Defoe said.

"I missed them so much, it wasn't the same, so I wanted another season.

"To be honest, it's been mad. My phone has gone mad.

"We've got a few options.

"Sunderland is one and I think it's well documented that it is there."

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said last week that a 'million and one' things would have to fall into place for the deal to be done, but there is clearly interest from both parties.

The Black Cats need depth up front due to Nathan Broadhead's hamstring injury, and the belief behind the scenes is that as well as offering a goal threat, Defoe could help lift the club off the pitch.

"All I’d say is we’re fully aware of his situation as everybody is, we’re fully aware of his character and the professional standards he’s adhered to over the course of his career, they are elite and top level,” Johnson said.

“As in any scenario there are a million and one things that would have to happen for that to be beneficial to all parties, and that would be key.

"It’s as simple as that.

"It’s an open-market player that would be in consideration for the pros and cons, as any other player would.

“But of course the rapport with the area always comes into account, and that respect for an individual for a great human being who has had a fantastic career.”

