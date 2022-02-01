Jay Matete 'raring to go' as he outlines what Sunderland fans can expect from him on the pitch

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a four-and-a-half year deal on deadline day to complete a six-figure switch from Fleetwood Town, where he has been a regular this season.

Matete told safc.com that the was fit and raring to go ahead of the visit of Doncaster Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Both Matete and Jermain Defoe have trained on Tuesday and so could be involved at the weekend, with another bumper crowd expected.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete

"It's massive for me to be here," he said.

"I used to watch Sunderland when they were in the Premier League, the Stadium of Light is a massive stadium, the fans are crazy. "I know that they're die-hard fans, that they love their club.

"I can't wait to get going and play in front of him.

"It's a great time to join.

"I'm happy to be joining a team that's winning a lot of games, I've got a winning mentality myself so I just want to add to the group.

"I'm fully fit, ready to go.

"I'm buzzing, I don't think I've played in front of this many fans before, I think I'm going to love it."

Asked to outline his playing style for supporters, Matete added: "I'd say I like to do a bit of everything.

"I like getting on the ball, running with the ball but I'm happy to get stuck in as well, doing the other side of the game.

"I'm probably a bit of an all-rounder."

