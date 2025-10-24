Sunderland have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign.

Former Sunderland midfielder Jason McAteer has backed the Black Cats to avoid relegation this season, as well as claiming that new captain Granit Xhaka will be “worth his weight in gold”.

Regis Le Bris’ men have started the new Premier League campaign at a canter, taking 14 points from their first eight matches, and currently sit seventh in the table, nine points clear of the bottom three.

And in McAteer’s estimation, his old club are well on their way to survival, with the 54-year-old suggesting that Xhaka - who arrived in a high profile move from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window - could be key to their bid to beat the drop.

What has Jason McAteer said about Sunderland?

Speaking exclusively to the Sunderland Echo via Wildz Sports, McAteer said: “I think they [Sunderland] going to go against the grain this season. I think Sunderland could upset the apple cart here. They could definitely stay up.

“If the likes of [Wilson] Isidor can stay fit, if they can keep the spine of the team fit, the more productive players fit... Granit Xhaka I think is going to be vitally important in the dressing room. It's a big season for him. With the fanbase they've got, home is going to be massive, putting points on the board at home. The home record is going to be vitally important. I do see them as favourites to stay up.”

When asked about Xhaka in particular, he added: “When I said most managers decide to bring in experience, they go whole hog on that's what they need to do. It only needed a little bit of experience. A bit like Brentford and Jordan Henderson; he's worth his weight in gold off the pitch as much as he's on it. It's the kind of same scenario with Granit Xhaka.

“There's nothing he doesn't know and there's nothing he hasn't done. He's a big component of why they're doing really well right now. It's a 38-game season isn't it, it's whether he can stay fit but where he comes into his own is in the dressing room when he's not fit, when he's picked up a suspension or what he's doing. That's where he's going to be worth his weight in gold. Obviously now he's doing it in both. He's on the pitch and he's in the dressing room. But we'll see. Listen, great signing. I wouldn't discount he's one of the better signings that most people have made.”

McAteer was also asked which other Sunderland players have impressed him this season, to which he responded: “Yeah, Isidor. The winger on the left, [Enzo] Le Fée, he's done well as well. And Dan Ballard, the centre-half. The keeper [Robin Roefs] has done alright, to be honest. He's been quite busy, the keeper, but he's been solid enough. There was a game one went through him and I thought, ‘Ooh’. But in the main, he's been worth a few points, Roefs. So yeah, them probably three or four players have been decent.”

