Jamie O'Hara has taken a swipe at Newcastle United's celebrations against Sunderland on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TalkSPORT Jamie O'Hara has criticised Newcastle United's celebration after defeating Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Black Cats were defending well until Dan Ballard’s own goal 10 minutes before half-time Newcastle United then doubled their lead straight after the restart when Miguel Almiron set up Alexander Isak to make it before Isak converted a late penalty in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match, though, Newcastle players and staff celebrated in front of the away end at the Stadium of Light, which has prompted criticism from O'Hara.

"I’ve got to have a bit of a moan up though! Your mob after the game," He said on TalkSport after the game. "I understand the fans celebrating because you are rivals but the players and the fans and the staff all going over like you’d won the FA Cup and doing a team photo in front of the fans.