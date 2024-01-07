Jamie O'Hara slams 'disrespectful' Newcastle United celebration after beating Sunderland
Jamie O'Hara has taken a swipe at Newcastle United's celebrations against Sunderland on Saturday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
TalkSPORT Jamie O'Hara has criticised Newcastle United's celebration after defeating Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.
The Black Cats were defending well until Dan Ballard’s own goal 10 minutes before half-time Newcastle United then doubled their lead straight after the restart when Miguel Almiron set up Alexander Isak to make it before Isak converted a late penalty in stoppage time.
After the match, though, Newcastle players and staff celebrated in front of the away end at the Stadium of Light, which has prompted criticism from O'Hara.
"I’ve got to have a bit of a moan up though! Your mob after the game," He said on TalkSport after the game. "I understand the fans celebrating because you are rivals but the players and the fans and the staff all going over like you’d won the FA Cup and doing a team photo in front of the fans.
"You know, I just thought come on mate! You know, you’ve just beat Sunderland in the Championship and you’re one of the richest clubs in the world. I thought it was a bit disrespectful."