Jamie Carragher makes bold Sunderland prediction ahead of Manchester United clash at Old Trafford | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher makes Old Trafford prediction as Sunderland prepare for Manchester United test

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher believes Sunderland will continue their strong start to the Premier League season by taking points away from Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Speaking on Sky Sports Super Six, the former Liverpool and England defender predicted a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s clash, underlining how impressed he has been with Sunderland’s return to the top flight. “Sunderland have had a brilliant return to the Premier League and will take points away from Man Utd on Saturday,” Carragher said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris’ side head into the fixture sixth in the table with 11 points from their opening six matches, making them the best performing newly promoted side in 13 years. They sit four points clear of United, who have struggled for consistency under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Despite Sunderland’s excellent early-season form, Le Bris has urged caution and stressed that his squad cannot afford to get carried away. Asked in his pre-match press conference whether the players needed reminding to stay grounded, Le Bris smiled and said: “Keep writing it! Absolutely. We have a good balance, many young players with big ambition and more experienced players like Granit, Reinildo, Omar...

“We share the ambition, and we know that we might fail, but it won't be the end of the world. We lost to Burnley, and it wasn't a disaster; we were ready straight away to work again. It will happen again, I think. Not too high, too low.”

While Carragher and others believe Sunderland are facing United at an opportune time, Le Bris is well aware of the quality within Amorim’s squad. “We'll see at the end of the game [whether it's a good time to face Manchester United],” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Being at Old Trafford demands a strong personality and strong character. I still believe that we'll need to upgrade our performance to be competitive in Manchester. They are strong, create many chances from everywhere, direct play in behind, set pieces, with talented players.

The Sunderland head coach continued: “Now it’s just a question of click, confidence, circumstances, scenario. So for us the only thing we can control is our way of playing, the way we want to play this game, to face this challenge, being aware that it will be tough.”

The Sunderland boss also emphasised the importance of humility, warning that United’s fortunes could change quickly. “We have to stay humble. We have to respect Manchester United; they have a strong squad. We had this conversation about Aston Villa; they were not at their best, but one week later, it clicks [against Fulham] and they are at a different level. It could happen for Manchester United any week, and they have won at Old Trafford against Chelsea and Burnley... so this is not a bad team. So we have to stay humble, give our best, and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s impressive start has included wins over West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, plus hard-fought draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. Their only defeat came against Burnley at Turf Moor, underlining the difficulty of the challenge awaiting them at Old Trafford.