Sunderland thrashed Huddersfield Town 7-0 at Eppleton CW in Tuesday night to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup after finishing second in Group D behind Sheffield United.

Ahmed Abdullahi netted a hat-trick alongside strikes from Jaydon Jones, Jack Whittaker, Ben Middlemas and an own goal from Huddersfield Town capped off a tremendous night for Graeme Murty’s under-21s at Hetton.

Abdullahi opened the scoring for the home side after Ben Middlemas was fouled in the box. The goal marked the striker’s second in as many games after netting against Wolves the previous Friday at the Academy of Light in the Premier League 2.

The striker then found himself on the scoresheet once again after good work from Finn Geragusian. Abdullahi’s initial effort hit the post but the summer signing buried the rebound with a cool finish to make it three in two games. In the 27th minute, Sunderland made it three after Geragusian battled well to find Jaydon Jones in the box, who slotted it home.

Promising goalkeeper Dan Cameron then produced a superb one-on-one save to preserve Sunderland’s three goal lead. Geragusian was then unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, seeing his shot well saved with half-time approaching.

Sunderland made one change at half-time with Elias Lenz replacing first-team midfielder Alan Browne after the Republic of Ireland international played his first minutes since breaking a bone in his leg 94 days ago against Coventry City in the Championship.

Cameron was worked again early on the second stanza as Huddersfield Town looked to gain a foothold in the match but was equal to a good shot. Minutes later Ben Middlemas sent Jenson Jones down the left, the full-back saw his cross turned home by a Terriers defender to make it 4-0 on the night. Abdullahi extended his side’s lead and netted his hat-trick with a tap in following his first saved attempt. That made it four goals in his last two games.

The striker was withdrawn for Aaron Chungh after 63 minutes after a superb display that will surely catch the attention of first-team head coach Régis Le Bris. Jaydon Jones was then withdrawn for Jack Whittaker, who quickly netted Sunderland’s sixth of the evening with a simple finish. Luke Bell was replaced by Ben Kindon with nine minutes to go.

With 90 minutes approaching, captain Middlemas capped off a fine Sunderland move to make it 7-0 on the night against Huddersfield Town in Group D of the Premier League Cup with Murty’s men eagerly anticipating the draw for the next round.

Here, James Copley rates each Sunderland under-21 player against Huddersfield Town:

1 . Dan Cameron Produced a huge one on one save with Sunderland leading by three at the time. Made himself big and anticipated the danger. Made another good stop just after half-time. 8 Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lavery Played at right-back and didn't have a great deal to do with Sunderland dominating the game. Supported in attack well and maintained composure at the back. 7 | Tom Lavery by Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

3 . Luke Bell Played centre-back and looked very comfortable throughout the contest. Was replaced by Kindon late on. Hard to find fault in his display. 8 | Luke Bell by Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales