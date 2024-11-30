James Copley's Sunderland U21 player ratings vs Man City as star man scores 9/10 but one 4/10 in thriller

Sunderland’s under-21s side returned to action against Manchester City in the Premier League 2 this weekend

Sunderland first-team player Jewison Bennette was withdrawn from Graeme Mury’s starting XI to face Manchester City at Eppleton.

The two sides faced off in the Premier League 2 at Hetton this weekend. Bennette was not involved with Régis Le Bris’ first-team on Friday evening as Sunderland lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

The Costa Rica international was, therefore, named in Murty’s starting XI to face Manchester City when the teamsheets were revealed at 11am. However, Bennette was later withdrawn and replaced by Ukrainian winger Timur Tutierov. The Echo understands the withdrawal was down to illness before the game.

Kelchi Chibueze started in goal for Sunderland with Joe Anderson, Luke Bell, Tom Lavery and Jenson Jones at the back. Elias Lenz, Ben Middlemas and Harrison Jones played in the middle, with Abdoullah Ba and Tutierov in the wings.

Trey Ogunsuyi got the nod up front against Manchester City and netted the Black Cats’ opening goal with a deft finish following Anderson’s through ball before former Coventry City and Cardiff City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand equalised with a cracking effort from outside the box.

Sunderland re-took the lead in the second half after Harrison Jones converted Lavery’s pass in from the right-hand side, which Ogunsuyi smartly allowed to pass through his legs, wrong-footing Manchester City’s defence and goalkeeper. In the 72nd minute, Manchester City equalised for the second time seconds after Rhys Walsh replaced Tutierov. Michael Okeke tapped home a simple chance for the visitors to make it 2-2.

Jaydon Jones then replaced Lenz shortly after Manchester City had a goal ruled out for offside before Emilio Lawrence struck the post as the away side looked to take the lead for the first time during the match. City’s endeavour paid off seconds later as the aforementioned Lawrence latched on to a through ball to put his side 3-2 up.

Bell hit the bar towards the end of the game with the ball falling to Ogunsuyi in the box, who perhaps should have done better to level the scores. Manchester City were able to hold onto the win despite some late Sunderland pressure, leaving the Black Cats 13th with 13 points in the Premier League 2. City are now three points ahead of Fulham at the top of the league having played a game more than their closest rivals.

Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated each under-21 player after the game against Manchester City in the Premier League 2:

The goalkeeper made several decent saves in the first half and commanded his area well against a talented Manchester City side. Beaten by a superb effort by Wilson-Esbrand in the 37th minute that he could do little about. Couldn't do anything for the visitors second but caught the eye with several decent saves during the game. 8

The goalkeeper made several decent saves in the first half and commanded his area well against a talented Manchester City side. Beaten by a superb effort by Wilson-Esbrand in the 37th minute that he could do little about. Couldn't do anything for the visitors second but caught the eye with several decent saves during the game. 8 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson

Tom Lavery started at right-back and provided an assist to Harrison Jones in the second half with an accurate ball into the box. Struggled up against Lawrence at times with Abdoullah Ba not providing much in the way of cover but showed some real flashes of quality. 7

Tom Lavery started at right-back and provided an assist to Harrison Jones in the second half with an accurate ball into the box. Struggled up against Lawrence at times with Abdoullah Ba not providing much in the way of cover but showed some real flashes of quality. 7 | Ben Cuthbertson

Luke Bell looked solid alongside central defensive partner Joe Anderson and is definitely growing in stature as the season wears on. A good showing but lost possession towards the back end of the game with a few loose balls out from the back. Hit the bar with a decent effort in the second half. 7

Luke Bell looked solid alongside central defensive partner Joe Anderson and is definitely growing in stature as the season wears on. A good showing but lost possession towards the back end of the game with a few loose balls out from the back. Hit the bar with a decent effort in the second half. 7 | Photo: Chris Fryatt

Joe Anderson started at centre-back and picked up an assist for Ogunsuyi's opener with a deft through ball. Looked comfortable throughout the game until the last 20 when the clash became a little more stretched. Gave away some needless fouls and was booked for his troubles. 6

Joe Anderson started at centre-back and picked up an assist for Ogunsuyi's opener with a deft through ball. Looked comfortable throughout the game until the last 20 when the clash became a little more stretched. Gave away some needless fouls and was booked for his troubles. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson

