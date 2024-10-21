The young Black Cats won their last game - also in the PL Cup - against Huddersfield Town away from home, with winger Tommy Watson scoring one and striker Aaron Connolly netting a brace during the 3-2 win. That result left Sunderland with three points from two games in the competition after a loss to Sheffield United last month in Group D.

Murty’s men came into the clash having won their last three in all competitions with victories against Derby County in the Premier League 2 and Lyon in the PL International Cup on the board, alongside the Huddersfield Town win.

Murty was boosted by the return to the starting XI of Ben Crompton, who had been missing with an injury. Forgotten first-team player Abdoullah Ba was also been given the nod. Jewison Bennette was named in the starting XI too with Zak Johnson also in the line-up.

There was no place for Tommy Watson with the young winger expected to be included in Régis Le Bris’ first-team to face Luton Town on Wednesday evening in the Championship meaning Rhys Walsh took up a place on the left-hand side of Sunderland’s attack.

Marshall Burke put Sunderland ahead in the first-half with a composed curling finish from a corner before the two sides headed in for the interval. Abdoullah Ba then scored the Black Cats’ second towards the end of the game as Murty’s side capped off an impressive performance.

Here, though, we take a look at how each Sunderland player fared against Wolves at Eppleton CW on Monday evening in the PL Cup:

1 . Dan Cameron Produced a really good save in the opening 10 minutes to keep the scores level. Very tidy with his feet and kept Wolves out again in the first half with a superb save from a corner, taking a knock in the process. Looks like another top prospect in goal. A really, really impressive performance. 9 Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Ben Crompton Crompton started at right-back and endured a few shaky moments in the first-half but improved before the interval. Was replaced by Tom Lavery at half-time. It was his first appearance since early September after a hamstring injury. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

3 . Joe Anderson Anderson started at centre-back and played a lovely ball to Bennette in the first half for a decent chance to take the lead. Showed a great range of passing throughout. One of the better games I’ve seen the defender play. 8 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales