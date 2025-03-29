Sunderland returned to action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after the international break on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats came into the afternoon having lost their last fixture 3-0 away to Coventry following a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light but Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland in the first half after a clever set piece was well-worked, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris made two changes from the side that lost to Coventry. City before the international break. The Frenchman opted to bring Alan Browne into the side to start at right-back against Millwall, with Hume sifting over to left-back in the absence of Dennis Cirkin. Le Bris also restored Wilson Isidor to his starting XI in place of Eliezer Mayenda.

Le Bris bench had a youthful feel to it, with under-21 players Tom Lavery, Ben Middlemas, Oli Bainbridge and Harrison Jones given the nod amidst a lengthy Sunderland injury list, which included Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Jenson Seelt, Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Trey Ogunsuyi, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins and Aji Alese coming into the game.

Sunderland started the brighter of the two sides and should have been ahead in the very first minute. Isidor saw a good chance saved before Jobe’s follow-up was blocked with the goal gaping. Though Millwall enjoyed a stint with the ball, the Black Cats came close soon after Jobe’s pass following Isidor’s flick-on found Patrick Roberts, who saw a good effort saved by Lukas Jensen.

Having been the better side, Sunderland took the lead around in the 20th minute after Hume met Roberts’ cross in from the right-hand side following Mundle’s short corner. It was a superb set-piece routine with Le Bris’ side well worth their lead. With 10 minutes to play in the opening 45, Isidor went down in the box after a collision with a Millwall defender but referee Bobby Madley waved it away. It took 38 minutes for the visitors to register their first shot on target, though Luke Cundle’s effort was easily saved by Anthony Patterson.

There were no changes from either side after the interval as Neil’s men looked to claw their way back into the game at the Stadium of Light. However, it was Sunderland who again started the brighter and in the 53rd minute Jansen produced a stunning save from point-blank range to deny Isidor’s header. There was a brief stoppage in the second stanza owing to a medical issue with a supporter in the East Stand but play resumed a couple of minutes later after the incident was handled well by stewards, paramedics and fans alike.

The Black Cats continued to attack and Jobe saw a shot blocked from the edge of the area after being nicely set up by Roberts. Mihailo Ivanovic was brought on by Neil in the 66th minute for Aidomo Emakhu as the Lions looked to change the game. Coburn forced a save from Patterson shortly after as Neil’s men upped their tempo for the first time in the game. Neil looked to his bench once more, bringing on George Saville, Macauley Langstaff and Ryan Leonard for Cundle, Casper De Norre and Tristan Crama in a last roll-of-the-dice triple sub with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Mundle won a penalty towards the end of the game, which was, amazingly, taken by O’Nien with Mundle, Roberts and Isidor on the pitch. The spot kick was saved by Jensen before Tommy Watson and Mayenda were brought on for Mundle and Isidor. Former Sunderland man Aaron Connolly was withdrawn by Neil for Zak Sturge in injury time. However, the Black Cats were able to hold on for the win and the three points.

Here, James Copley delivers his Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’s game against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Anthony Patterson Didn't have much to do in the first half but performed his duties well. Looked a little less uptight about his kicking and it showed with the goalkeeper releasing the ball to a good standard with his feet, though his kicking level appeared to dip as the game drew to a close. Made his saves well. 7

Alan Browne The former Preston North End man was picked at right-back and found himself up against Aidomo Emakhu but coped well in the first half and kept calm and composed after half-time. Did well considering it was his first start for a while and his first game for Sunderland at right-back. 7

Trai Hume Trai Hume was shifted over to left-back for the game against Millwall and scored Sunderland's opening goal with a superb volleyed finish. A very impressive performance when you consider he is playing with a hip injury and in an unnatural position. There's a case to be made for him being Sunderland's player of the season so far. 8