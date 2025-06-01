Régis Le Bris came, was calm and ultimately conquered with Sunderland, but how did he do it?

When Régis Le Bris walked through the doors at Sunderland last summer, few knew what to expect. He arrived quietly, without bombast or Premier League pedigree, inheriting a side that had finished 16th and sold its best player in Jack Clarke just weeks after his arrival. What he brought, however, was something the club had been missing: clarity, calmness and conviction.

Sunderland were a group brimming with raw talent but burdened by a lack of direction. The atmosphere around the Stadium of Light was uneasy, hopeful but uncertain, the fanbase still reeling from a chaotic season and Will Still’s summer rejection.

From his first press conference, he left no doubt that he had a clear vision for this team. That vision was built on discipline, intelligent football and youth empowerment. He wasn’t just talking the talk, either. In the early months of the season, he could be seen at Eppleton watching Sunderland’s under-21s, learning the culture, understanding the club from the ground up.

In his first interview with the local media, Le Bris declared: “We won’t play like Guardiola or De Zerbi, because we are Sunderland and I’m Régis Le Bris.” It was a bold message, one that left many unsure of what to expect. But by May 24, 2025, under the Wembley arch, we all understood exactly what he meant. Le Bris’ quiet prophecy had played out to perfection.

Le Bris’ bold early decisions pay off for Sunderland despite doubts

Indeed, Le Bris’ early actions spoke volumes. He quickly identified who fit his philosophy and who did not. Pierre Ekwah, once central to the midfield, was sent out on loan. Mayenda, almost forgotten after a quiet spell at Hibs and minimal under-21s action, was brought back into the fold and would eventually score at Wembley.

One of Le Bris’ boldest early decisions was appointing Dan Neil, an academy graduate and local lad, as his captain and midfield anchor. Neil didn’t hit top form immediately, but Le Bris saw his potential and stuck by him. By season’s end, Neil had racked up 4,285 minutes, captained his boyhood club to victory at Wembley, and lifted the play-off trophy. Le Bris also played a key role in identifying Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée, two signings who proved pivotal to Sunderland’s promotion push.

Under Le Bris, Sunderland recorded their best start to a season in 99 years. They completed their first league double over Middlesbrough in 63 years and claimed a first away win at Coventry City in 40 years and their first ever at the CBS Arena during the play-offs, having been thrashed there just weeks before. The Stadium of Light, often a place of frustration in recent years, became a fortress again. From the opening day of the season, Sunderland went unbeaten at home in the league for over six months, a run that re-established the Wearside ground as one of the most daunting in the division.

Heading into the play-off semi-final, Sunderland’s record against Coventry was grim: five defeats in the previous ten meetings, no home win since 2007, and just two away victories in 57 years. But this side tore up the script. Despite setbacks along the way, they broke records and defied old patterns. With an average squad age of just 23, Sunderland guaranteed energy and intensity, but also inevitable inconsistency. That’s where Le Bris’ calm statesmanship proved vital, offering the perfect counterbalance to the squad’s youthful exuberance.

Le Bris surprises with tactical flexibility after Lorient warning

And while some doubters pointed to his tactical rigidity during a turbulent final season at Lorient, where a fire sale of key players ultimately led to relegation, Le Bris answered those doubts emphatically in England. Yes, he often leaned on his favoured 4-3-3 and avoided going five at the back. But when needed, he wasn’t afraid to lean into Sunderland’s footballing identity and heritage, rolling out a 4-4-2 at times that many would deem unfashionable. That decision was bold, pragmatic, and crucially, it worked.

In a footballing landscape obsessed with building brands, philosophies and resumes for the next big job, Le Bris has felt refreshingly egoless. There was no attempt to mimic Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp or Arne Slot. No slavish devotion to an ideal. Just a willingness to assess the tools he had at hand, and to shape a promotion-winning side accordingly. That may be his greatest strength: not tactical genius, not charisma, but clarity and calm under pressure.

Le Bris’ calm serenity is Sunderland’s best hope in Premier League

Weirdly, it is this anti-Russell Martin approach, less aesthetic purity, more functional nous, that may give Sunderland a better shot at Premier League survival than a side like Southampton, who lost themselves trying too hard to play the "right" way.

Le Bris now faces an enormous task. Sunderland’s last six promoted predecessors have all come straight back down. But even if times are tough next season, there’s a strong case that keeping Le Bris, through the hard yards as well as the highs, would be the wisest course of action.

That is because in less than 12 months, Régis Le Bris hasn’t just restored pride to Sunderland, he’s redefined what the club can be. This is a club that once feared falling back. Now, it dreams of pushing forward, guided by a manager whose métier is serenity.

The day after Wembley, Régis Le Bris was seen strolling along the beach in his adopted city, calm, composed, and characteristically understated. A quiet figure who has already reshaped Sunderland’s identity. For now, all of Wearside says the same thing: long live Le Bris.