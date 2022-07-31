Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Copley and Joe Nicholson return after the Championship opener against Coventry City.

Over 40,000 fans were in attendance to cheer the Wearsiders on for their first Championship game in over 1,500 days.

To mark the occasion, supporter group The Spirit of ‘37 organised a huge surfer flag in the Roker End alongside a full-stadium red and white mosaic to greet the players ahead of the clash against Coventry.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

The display followed similar in last season’s play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday. Sunderland raced into an early lead against Coventry through Jack Clarke and ended the first half as the stronger side.

With six minutes to go in the second half, Sunderland looked to be heading towards the win before Victor Gyokeres rifled a shot past Anthony Patterson to level the scores, with the match finishing all square.

Here, Copley and Nicholson discuss their player of the match for Sunderland and mull over Alex Neil’s next steps in the transfer market with the head coach still eyeing additions.

