Jack Ross verdict on Wycombe Wanderers melee with Sunderland skipper George Honeyman in danger of missing Checkatrade final

Jack Ross felt referee Lee Swabey lacked control of Sunderland's feisty 1-1 draw with Wycombe, which saw three players sent off.

Sunderland skipper George Honeyman, who had already been subbed, was one of those to see red after a melee late on in the game.

Jack Ross has offered his view on the incident when Sunderland took on Wycombe

A coming together between both benches, sparked by the time it took Wycombe's bench to return the ball, led to Honeyman and Nathan Tyson - who had also been subbed - both seeing red.

Honeyman is now in danger of missing the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley.

The skipper is facing a three-game ban but if Sunderland's game against Fleetwood is postponed due to international call-ups then Honeyman would not be allowed to play in the final, as he'd still be under a ban.

Should the Fleetwood game on March 23 not be moved then Honeyman will be available, with Sunderland playing Barnsley on Tuesday and Walsall on Saturday.

Ross has already strongly indicated the game would be moved should Sunderland have further call-ups on the back of Aiden McGeady and Tom Flanagan's Ireland call.

Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan, Bryan Oviedo and Lewis Morgan could all be called-up for their countries.

On Honeyman, Ross said: "It is something I need to look at, I don't really know what went on.

"I saw a lot of people coming together.

"I am going to speak to the referee and get clarity on it.

"Then I can look at everything and see if it was justified.

"If it was justified then there is nothing we can do about it.

"If not, then we will look at it from there."

Ross was unhappy only six minutes was added on at the end of the game while he also felt Marcus Bean should have seen a straight red for a foul on Duncan Watmore.

He was booked, his second of the game, so left Wycombe with nine men.

When asked about the melee, Ross said: "First of all, I don't think there was a huge amount of control over the whole game.

"And I did comment on that through the game.

"That was a factor.

"We have to take responsibility within our behaviour, as do Wycombe, both technical areas have to take responsibility, you can't proportion blame to the referee for that.

"But the whole game had a lack of control.

"I can't quite believe having seen some of the additional time added this season that there was six minutes added today.

"The number of times the game was stopped, quite incredible.

"The game always had that little feel around it.

"What happens in the end, it is not good.

"I have no issue with my players and staff looking after each other but it always has to be within reason.

"I haven't watched it again, we have footage and I will watch it."