Jack Ross says Sunderland defeat 'his responsibility' as he reacts to woeful first half display

Jack Ross says he takes responsibility for a first half that was 'way below the required standards'.

Sunderland's unbeaten start to the season came to an end at the Pirelli Stadium after two goals in the opening 45 minutes from Burton.

It means that the Black Cats have now conceded the first goal in six of their eight league games this season.

They also conceded from a set piece yet again as Kyle McFadzean added a second.

Ross said: "The first half performance is one that we understand, if you replicate that, you won’t many matches at any level of the game. That was reflected in the scoreline. The second half was a bit better without being particularly fluent but we at least looked like we had an interest in winning the game.

"The first half was way below the standards we need to be at to be successful this season but that’s always my responsibility as manager, my selection, my preparation. Regardless of performance, it always falls upon my shoulders to try and rectify the issues that were there in the opening period."

Ross admitted that he had to compose himself at half time as he struggled with his frustrations, and did get a response from his players even if they were fortunate not to concede again.

Ultimately they left themselves too much to do in the game but Ross was eager not to deflect any criticism onto his players.

"What I would say is that is always my responsibility," Ross said.

The players know that there might be conversations we have in the dressing room but at the club it is my role as a manager, if I’m prepared to take the title and everything that goes with it then it always falls on my shoulders.

"There’s always uncontrollables when the game starts. We got through the period at the start and then had a chance, but then we conceded and the reaction thereafter wasn’t good.

"Half-time was a good thing for us and we dragged ourselves our back into it a bit, but it is a big ask to come back from two goals down anywhere. Very few teams would do that here."