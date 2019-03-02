Jack Ross reveals why Lee Cattermole has suddenly hit the goal trail for Sunderland

Like busses, you wait ages for one and then two turn up at once.

When Lee Cattermole scored in the 4-2 win against Gillingham that was his first goal at the Stadium of Light.

He scored his second in consecutive games on home soil in the comfortable 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, his fifth of the campaign.

His goalscoring run has caught everyone by surprise, except his manager, who says his 'hunger' is the reason behind his goalscoring run.

Ross said: "I didn’t realise that his goal against Gillingham was his first at the Stadium of Light, and then to follow it up so quickly with another terrific finish is brilliant.

“He’s having a great season, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think Lee is more than capable of getting goals.

“I mentioned when I first started playing him and Grant Leadbitter together that there was maybe this misconception that Lee was just a sitting midfielder, when actually he has got a willingness to get into the box.

“He has a hunger to get on the end of things in the box and he has the ability to finish as well.

"It’s been brilliant for him.”