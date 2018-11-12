Jack Ross reveals who he doesn’t want Sunderland to play in the FA Cup second round

Jack Ross admits he’d prefer to avoid fellow League One sides when the FA Cup second round draw is made tonight.

Goals from George Honeyman and Lynden Gooch ensured the Black Cats progressed despite some late scares at Vale Park.

The draw for the second round will be made live from National League South side Hampton & Richmond at 7.10pm ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic. Sunderland will be ball number 9.

Ahead of the draw, Ross said: “It’s not a distraction, but the focus is always on league games. We’ll see what comes.

“I was happy to come here and I enjoyed it.

“It was a new challenge for us. I’d probably want to avoid teams in our own league, that’s the only thing.

“I’d rather just face them in league games so anything outside our league is fine.”

Ties for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of November 30 to December 3.

Having already scooped £36,000 for winning against Port Vale - plus a £75,000 fee for the game being televised - Sunderland could be set for another windfall if they progress.

Clubs who win their FA Cup second round tie will be awarded £54,000 after the prize money was increased this season.

FA Cup draw numbers: 1 AFC Wimbledon, 2 Maidstone United , 3 Ebbsfleet United Or Cheltenham Town, 4 Hampton & Richmond Borough Or Oldham Athletic, 5 Swindon Town, 6 Mansfield Town Or Charlton Athletic, 7 Woking, 8 Scunthorpe United, 9 Sunderland, 10 Aldershot Town Or Bradford City, 11 Grimsby Town , 12 Chorley Or Doncaster Rovers, 13 Fleetwood Town, 14 Peterborough United, 15 Southport , 16 Plymouth Argyle , 17 Chesterfield Or Billericay Town, 18 Lincoln City , 19 Barnet Or Bristol Rovers, 20 Stockport County, 21 Bury, 22 Gillingham Or Hartlepool United, 23 Oxford United Or Forest Green Rovers, 24 Tranmere Rovers Or Oxford City, 25 Accrington Stanley, 26 Barnsley, 27 Shrewsbury Town Or Salford City, 28 Newport County, 29 Walsall, 30 Rochdale, 31 Solihull Moors, 32 Sutton United Or Slough Town, 33 Guiseley, 34 Blackpool, 35 Luton Town, 36 Morecambe Or Fc Halifax Town, 37 Carlisle United, 38 Southend United Or Crawley Town, 39 Portsmouth, 40 Wrexham