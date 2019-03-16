Jack Ross reveals Sunderland forward Chris Maguire ahead of schedule from leg fracture

Chris Maguire is back running and ahead of schedule from a leg fracture, Jack Ross has confirmed.

The popular forward fractured his fibula in the 4-2 victory over Gillingham on February 19 at the Stadium of Light.

He was forced off despite initially trying to play on.

Maguire was ruled out for between six to eight weeks initially and Ross has confirmed he is making good progress, though no timescale has been put on when he will be back.

Ross said: "Chris is only three weeks into what was estimated as a six to eight-week period.

"I think he believes he will be sooner than that.

"He’s running already on the treadmill at 50 per cent, which is pretty quick in terms of where he was at but we’ve still got to manage him properly through it.

"Of course you add in the match-fitness side as well.

"I do believe he will be back quicker than we said originally because I think he’ll push himself.

"Certainly we hope he’ll be back for the last part of the league games."

Maguire watched the Barnsley draw from the director's box at Oakwell, the forward sitting alongside Tom Flanagan and George Honeyman on Tuesday evening.