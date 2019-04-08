Jack Ross reveals Aiden McGeady injury dilemma and how long Lynden Gooch and Lee Cattermole will be out

Jack Ross admits Aiden McGeady is still 'doubtful' for tomorrow's game against Burton Albion.

McGeady missed the win over Rochdale at the weekend with an injury he picked up against Accrington Stanley in midweek.

And the Irishman could again be sidelined when the Black Cats return to the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.

McGeady, who missed out on the League One player of the season award last night, trained today but Ross remains unsure whether to risk him against Burton.

He said: "Aiden remains doubtful.

"He did a little bit this morning but we'll just see how he reacts tover the course of today and tomorrow morning and make a decision.

"There's a balance between tomorrow evening and the remaining games we have as well and making sure we don't have him unavailable for a significant period of time."

While McGeady could still play tomorrow night, Ross will be without a number of players.

"Lee Cattermole is still absent and Lynden Gooch will miss out as well with his injury from the weekend.

"Lynden should be about 7-10 days - he's had a couple of similar ones this season."

Ross also confirmed that Duncan Watmore, Adam Matthews, Reece James and Chris Maguire remain missing through injury, but the latter could return to training later this week.