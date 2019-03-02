Jack Ross reflects on Sunderland's third-straight win and some of the best football played this season

Sunderland made it three straight wins with the Black Cats comfortably overcoming Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

And Ross admits it was some of the best football his side has produced this season first half, his only criticism Sunderland should have scored more than the Lee Cattermole strike that gave them a 1-0 lead at the break.

Plymouth were much improved second half but skipper George Honeyman added a second late on, Sunderland remain third but have a game in hand over Barnsley.

Ross said: "We played well, I have been pleased with us for five or six games, our performance level has been good.

“First half we were very good, the only frustration was that we weren’t further ahead at half-time.

“The other pleasing time was we were resilient second half, we looked compact and comfortable.

“We always believe we will create opportunities.

“It was a satisfying afternoon for us.”

Asked whether it was some of the best football produced this season during a dominating first half spell, Ross said: "Possibly. There have been lots of other occasions.

“You don't get to where we are without being good in games, the record over the season, statistically has been terrific.

“There have been patches we have played like that. Sustained pressure like that, we were good. A lot of the things today, particularly first half were what we work on.

“As a manager you don't often get those days when it all comes together as complete as that, aside from maybe scoring more goals.

“The players enjoyed it, they are in good place.

“They didn't get too high when we win or anxious when we weren’t.

"I felt as if we were good, I still thought they carried a threat because they have been on a terrific run, they have good players and they have a striker that is in really good form.

"When you are only a goal ahead and they have players like [Ruben] Lameiras and [Graham] Carey, especially Graham because I know him well, that can produce anything from 40-yards out, then you just never know.

"But in terms of the flow of the game, I felt a lot more comfortable in recent times.

"I felt like we had control of the game both in and out of possession, which is important for us."