Jack Ross reacts to Alim Ozturk howler in Sunderland cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday

Jack Ross admitted Alim Ozturk’s individual error was ‘frustrating’ given Sunderland were on top against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Ozturk’s howler in the first half cost Sunderland dear in the Carabao Cup first round, with the Owls winning the game 2-0.

Sunderland were dominating until Ozturk’s unfortunate mistake.

Ex-Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher won a flick on from a long ball forward from Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith, which then should have been comfortable for Ozturk to deal with.

But he got his feet muddled up and Marco Matias nicked the ball off him and slotted past Jon McLaughlin.

Sunderland never properly recovered despite playing some good football at the Stadium of Light.

On the error, Ross said: “It was an individual mistake, he knows that.

“I don’t concern myself with too much of that during the game, we still had 55 minutes left.

“The reaction to the mistake is always more important, from the team and individual.

“The reaction was fine, the reaction from Alim was fine. It was frustrating because that period we were well on top.

“If somebody produces a moment of real quality there is not much you can do about it but it could have been avoided.”

Ross was disappointed to exit the cup at the first hurdle but saw enough positives in Sunderland’s play to be encouraged ahead of the return to League One action on Sunday afternoon.

Ross added: “Disappointed to lose the game as we are trying to create a culture and mind set here where we don’t fall back into the mind set of losing matches, especially at this stadium.

“Beyond that, there is large parts of that game that we should be pleased with.

“We looked flat when the second goal went in, we will work on that resilience.

“First half we were by far the better team and that was encouraging as we have some square pegs in round holes at the moment.

“Overall there was a lot more good things to take than bad things,” added the Sunderland boss.