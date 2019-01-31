Jack Ross reacts as Sunderland sign Spurs striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of striker Kazaiah Sterling.

The 20-year-old has moved to Wearside until the end of the season.

He has two senior appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side, both from the bench.

Ross said he has 'all the attributes to be a success'.

"Kazaiah has risen to the various challenges he’s faced throughout his development in youth football, and he arrives at Sunderland ready to prove himself again.

“Tottenham have a world-class squad and despite his age, he has forced his way into it on more than one occasion, but now he has the opportunity to come here and test himself by playing senior football on a regular basis.

“He’s athletic, good on the ball and has an eye for goal, so he has all the attributes at his disposal to ensure he’s a success during his time at the Stadium of Light.”