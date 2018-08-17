Jack Ross reacts as Lee Cattermole impresses on his return to the Sunderland starting XI

Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he is pleased the Sunderland support showed their appreciation after a promising display from Lee Cattermole.

The former skipper, who was left out of the squad for the opening league game of the season, made his first competitive start of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and responded with a solid display.

He was given a rousing ovation by the home fans after being substituted early in the second half, and Ross said that he is continuing to enjoy working with the 30-year-old.

“I have been consistent in my answer to that because it is the truth,” Ross said. “From day one in pre-season, I have taken him as I found him, like every player in the squad.

“His attitude and his approach to training and his reponse to what my staff and I have asked him to do has been terrific, I have enjoyed working with him.

“The other things that go with it is nothing to do with me and not Lee’s fault, either,” he added.

“I was pleased for him to get back on the pitch at this stadium. He is not daft, it is mentally challenging for him as well.

“His contribution was good in the middle, considering he hasn’t had a lot of game time, missing a couple of games with illness and injury.

“He is playing catch-up but got good game-time in, his contribution was good and I am pleased he got that reaction as well.

“The one thing about him is he genuinely wants this club to do well. I was pleased with what he did.”

Cattermole’s future has been the subject of intense discussion this summer.

Gus Poyet’s Bordeaux have been linked with a move, but the former Black Cats boss has played down those suggestions.

Sunderland are open to offers for Cattermole whose wages are significant, but Ross has insisted that he will use him if he stays.