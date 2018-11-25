Jack Ross provides update on Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch and his chances of facing Barnsley

Jack Ross is hoping to have Dylan McGeouch available for the visit of Barnsley tomorrow night.

The midfielder missed the 2-2 draw at Walsall with a knock and Ross says he will be assessed ahead of the midweek game at the Stadium of Light.

Ross could do with McGeouch back with Max Power facing a five-game ban following his third red card of the season and Lee Cattermole also still missing with a foot problem.

When asked if McGeouch will return to the squad for Barnsley, Ross said: “Possibly. I thought he would be OK to be in the squad at Walsall but he just didn’t quite make it, we will look at that again tomorrow.”

Chris Maguire and Jerome Sinclair were injury doubts ahead of the trip to the Banks’s Stadium but both were named on the bench.

Maguire came on as a second half sub and helped Sunderland come back from a man and two goals down.

The earliest Cattermole would return is after the FA Cup game against the Saddlers this Saturday, with Sunderland returning to Walsall for the second time in eight days.