Jack Ross provides transfer update on Sunderland quartet - and whether he'll make deadline day signings

Jack Ross admits he is relaxed about the situation if Sunderland do not add to their squad on deadline day.

The Black Cats manager is still hopeful that Sunderland will be able to shift Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji from the books before the 5pm deadline on Friday.

Jack Ross.

And he hopes to keep hold of Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo, adding they remain key members of his first team plans.

Regards incomings, any further business is likely to depend on Sunderland shifting high earners Ndong and Djilobodji.

Read More: Follow our live SAFC transfer blog:

Asked if he was expecting much movement over the next 24-hours, Ross said: "I think mainly on the outs, if anything. We’ve spoken often enough about the situation we have with Djilobodji and Ndong and their absence from training, full stop, during this period.

"I think everybody understands that it’s in the interests of both parties for that to be resolved.

"That has been a huge amount of work - not for me, but for Tony and Richard on the recruitment and contractual side. It’s been a lot of frustrating work at times trying to find a resolution. But in the next 36 hours they are hopeful, and I am hopeful, that it will bring a solution to that.

"Not because it really impacts upon me greatly, because I’m happy with what I’ve got on the playing side.

"It’s more for the club as a whole to be able to move on and continue to progress in the right direction.

"If that happens, it may allow us to look at maybe adding one, but I’m not overly concerned if that’s not the case because I’m fairly content with what we’ve managed to put together."

Ross remains hopeful Oviedo and Cattermole will remain Sunderland players when the Black Cats host Oxford United on Saturday.

Read More: Follow our live SAFC transfer blog:

He added: "The Bryan situation has been fairly consistent in that his application to what we’ve been doing here is evident.

"At no point has he ever expressed a desire to leave.

"So unless something changes dramatically in the next 36 hours, then I expect him to be a part of my squad for Saturday.

"But that’s not to say it wouldn’t, because I’ve learned through my playing and management career that these things do happen towards the end of a transfer window.

"Things can change very quickly, but there’s nothing on the horizon at the moment so all being well he’ll be with me for Saturday and beyond."