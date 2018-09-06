Jack Ross on Sunderland trialist Gael Andonian and whether he'll sign for the Black Cats

Gael Andonian remains on trial at Sunderland as Jack Ross considers strengthening his defensive options.

The Armenian international is available after being released by Marseille in the summer.

He played in Sunderland U23's 2-1 win over West Brom on Monday night and Ross was impressed with his contribution.

He said: "He did OK.

"He'd trained with me for about a week. We wanted to have a look because we don't have a naturally left-sided centre-back.

"We don't really have a full-back/centre-back in the squad either.

"He's got a decent pedigree and is a free agent. I thought he did fine because he'd trained well with us but only really had one day with the 23's and it's a different game.

"We'll hopefully get a further look at him and see how things progress.

"It'll be something for the club to look at as a whole, there's attraction because of the attributes I've mentioned, but it would very much be to give us another option rather than him coming in as someone to drop straight into the team."

Ross's defensive options have been boosted by the return of Tom Flanagan, who played 90 minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Andonian, 23, has 22 caps for Armenia and spent time on loan at Greek club Veria last season.