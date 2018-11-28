Jack Ross on David Edgar as former Newcastle United defender is linked with Sunderland trial

Have your say

Jack Ross said he has not yet had confirmation that David Edgar will link up with the squad for a trial.

Reports on Tuesday said that the former Newcastle United defender will link up with the Black Cats next month.

The Canada international is available on a free transfer after most recently playing in the MLS for Ottawa Fury.

“I haven’t had any confirmation of that at the moment, if we do I’ll let you know,” Ross said.

The 31-year-old has 42 caps for Canada but is from the North East.

Defensive reinforcements could be on the agenda in future for Ross, who took Armenian centre-back Gael Andonian on trial earlier this season.

At the time, Ross admitted he was interest in getting a slightly different option as cover to his four main options in that position.

“We wanted to have a look because we don’t have a naturally left-sided centre-back,” he said.

“We don’t really have a full-back/centre-back in the squad either.”

Edgar is a versatile defender who can also play in defensive midfield if required.

As well as Newcastle United, he played for Swansea City, Burnley, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town during a long career in British football.

He then joined Vancouver Whitecaps before linked up with Ottawa earlier this season.