Jack Ross hoping for double Sunderland injury boost and reveals Duncan Watmore latest

Jack Ross is hopeful that both Adam Matthews and Bryan Oviedo could be available for Luton Town's visit on Saturday.

The pair have been suffering from injuries but returned to training on Thursday.

Ross has been limited in terms of his defensive options, though Reece James and Luke O'Nien have been superb in their place.

Glenn Loovens and Ethan Robson are also back training but are unlikely to feature this weekend.

"Bryan and Adam both trained today," Ross said.

"Ethan Robson also trained.

"Glenn Loovens did a bit but not as much.

"It was the first day back training for Bryan and Adam so we'll see how they react.

"Hopefully the'll be back on the grass Friday then we'll see how they're feeling in general.

"Bryan has been out a bit less time than Adam but Adam's fitness levels are very good anyway.

"I spoke to him after training and he was feeling OK so that's a positive for us."

Ross also confirmed that he will be without Duncan Watmore, who picked up a groin injury against Newcastle United U21s on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats boss is relaxed about the setback, however, and hopes the 24-year-old will return to training next week.

"He most likely won't be available for the weekend," Ross said.

"He might not have been involved anyway after playing against Charlton and then starting against Newcastle.

"We had a chat on Wednesday and he's OK, just a little bit frustrated.

"He picked up the injury midway through the half which I think hampered his performance.

"It's going to happen.

"Anything we get from him between now and the end of the season is a bonus," Ross added.

"I've said it to him, until he gets a full close season and pre-season behind him then you won't see the best of him.

"Hopefully next week we'll have him back on the training pitch next week."