Jack Ross was appointed Sunderland manager on May 25, 2018, while his first game was against Charlton at the Stadium of Light in August that year.
It’s five years to the day since Jack Ross was appointed Sunderland’s manager.
But what has happened to the players who featured that day?
Here are the 11 players who started and those who came off the bench:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
Now 35, McLaughlin spent two seasons at Sunderland before joining Rangers in 2020. He has often been second choice at Ibrox and made 46 appearances during his three years there. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke
2. RB: Donald Love
Following spells at Shrewsbury and Salford, Love, 28, joined Morecambe last summer and was named club captain. The Shrimps were relegated from League One this season, with Love making 36 league appearances. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. CB: Glenn Loovens
Loovens, 39, only spent one year at Sunderland before retiring from the game. He now works as an agent for The Independent Football Agency in Belgium. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. CB: Alim Ozturk
The centre-back returned to Turkey after leaving Sunderland, spending two years at top-flight side Umraniyespor. The 30-year-old is still playing in the Super Lig after joining Samsunspor, where he has made 31 league appearances, last summer. Photo: Mark Runnacles