News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Lynden Gooch celebrates after scoring Sunderland's winning goal against Charlton in 2018.Lynden Gooch celebrates after scoring Sunderland's winning goal against Charlton in 2018.
Lynden Gooch celebrates after scoring Sunderland's winning goal against Charlton in 2018.

Jack Ross' first Sunderland XI against Charlton and what has happened to them since: Photo gallery

Jack Ross was appointed Sunderland manager on May 25, 2018, while his first game was against Charlton at the Stadium of Light in August that year.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:42 BST

It’s five years to the day since Jack Ross was appointed Sunderland’s manager.

The Scot’s first game in charge saw the Black Cats claim a dramatic 2-1 win over Charlton at the Stadium of Light, with Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch getting the goals.

But what has happened to the players who featured that day?

Here are the 11 players who started and those who came off the bench:

Now 35, McLaughlin spent two seasons at Sunderland before joining Rangers in 2020. He has often been second choice at Ibrox and made 46 appearances during his three years there.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Now 35, McLaughlin spent two seasons at Sunderland before joining Rangers in 2020. He has often been second choice at Ibrox and made 46 appearances during his three years there. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Photo Sales
Following spells at Shrewsbury and Salford, Love, 28, joined Morecambe last summer and was named club captain. The Shrimps were relegated from League One this season, with Love making 36 league appearances.

2. RB: Donald Love

Following spells at Shrewsbury and Salford, Love, 28, joined Morecambe last summer and was named club captain. The Shrimps were relegated from League One this season, with Love making 36 league appearances. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Loovens, 39, only spent one year at Sunderland before retiring from the game. He now works as an agent for The Independent Football Agency in Belgium.

3. CB: Glenn Loovens

Loovens, 39, only spent one year at Sunderland before retiring from the game. He now works as an agent for The Independent Football Agency in Belgium. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
The centre-back returned to Turkey after leaving Sunderland, spending two years at top-flight side Umraniyespor. The 30-year-old is still playing in the Super Lig after joining Samsunspor, where he has made 31 league appearances, last summer.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk

The centre-back returned to Turkey after leaving Sunderland, spending two years at top-flight side Umraniyespor. The 30-year-old is still playing in the Super Lig after joining Samsunspor, where he has made 31 league appearances, last summer. Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Jack RossCharltonSunderlandStadium of LightLynden Gooch