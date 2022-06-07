Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Jack Ross, Manager of Sunderland AFC looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 46-year-old took control of the club during its first season in League One but failed to take the club to the Championship after losing in the play-offs.

Ross was recently the chance to return to football with Hartlepool United in League Two having departed Hibs in Scotland last year.

It is understood that Ross, who remains based in the North East following his time at the Stadium of Light between 2018 and 2019, has distanced himself from the role.

The ex-St Mirren boss recently featured in a testimonial game in South Shields for former Sunderland kitman John Cooke.

Before the game, Ross spoke to The Echo regarding Sunderland’s promotion under current head coach Alex Neil and the challenges involved when managing the club.

When asked about the Job Neil has done at the Stadium of Light, Ross said: “Listen, it is a hugely challenging club to manage.

"In the best possible way I mean that but it comes with a lot of expectation and you carry that responsibility or what it means to the people and the area.

"He has handled that very well. I was at a game very early in his tenure. I think it was MK Dons. He had just taken over at the point. I’m not sure people believed he would take them up.