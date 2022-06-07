The 46-year-old took control of the club during its first season in League One but failed to take the club to the Championship after losing in the play-offs.
Ross was recently the chance to return to football with Hartlepool United in League Two having departed Hibs in Scotland last year.
It is understood that Ross, who remains based in the North East following his time at the Stadium of Light between 2018 and 2019, has distanced himself from the role.
The ex-St Mirren boss recently featured in a testimonial game in South Shields for former Sunderland kitman John Cooke.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfers: 11 loan starlets that Black Cats could target - including Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United men
-
2
The players from West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Sunderland and other Championship clubs who are set to become free agents
-
3
The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Everton, Liverpool and other clubs rank
-
4
Sunderland transfer rumours: SPL winger linked plus former Cats and Leeds boss in contention for Championship job
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfers: The 10 deals Kristjaan Speakman is reportedly considering - including current and ex-Wolves players
Before the game, Ross spoke to The Echo regarding Sunderland’s promotion under current head coach Alex Neil and the challenges involved when managing the club.
When asked about the Job Neil has done at the Stadium of Light, Ross said: “Listen, it is a hugely challenging club to manage.
"In the best possible way I mean that but it comes with a lot of expectation and you carry that responsibility or what it means to the people and the area.
"He has handled that very well. I was at a game very early in his tenure. I think it was MK Dons. He had just taken over at the point. I’m not sure people believed he would take them up.
"In fairness, he has had a terrific run and he had them in terrific form which is important for the play-offs and obviously he has achieved that goal and I’m delighted for him.”