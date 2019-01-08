Jack Ross confirms Sunderland are on the brink of January signing with Jimmy Dunne poised to join

Sunderland are hoping to confirm the loan signing of Burnley's Jimmy Dunne in the next 24 hours.

The Irish defender has impressed on loan at Hearts in the first half of the season and was recalled by the Premier League side this week.

He is now set to join the Black Cats and boost Jack Ross's options.

"I would hope that in the next 24 hours we would be able to confirm an addition defensively," Ross said.

"I've always said, until it's done, dusted, registered [I'll be cautious] but I'm hopeful that will be the case."

Chairman Stewart Donald said on Tuesday that the Black Cats were also hoping to bring in a striking addition 'relatively quickly'.

They have been linked with Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg.